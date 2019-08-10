Gisele Bundchen’s Breastfeeding Photo Stirs Vibrant Reaction Among Social Media

After sharing an image to her social media celebrating the joys of motherhood with a darling throwback of herself breastfeeding daughter, Vivian during her infancy, Gisele Bundchen‘s fans are showing their love and support to the supermodel and wife of New England Patriot’s star quarterback, Tom Brady.

In a post that has since gone viral in honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, raking in half a million likes and thousands of comments, Bundchen got candid in the intimate photo of “one of the most special moments” of her life so far.

“One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding,” she admitted. “That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced. I love how [Breastfeeding Awareness Month] shines a light on the importance of breastfeeding.”

Bundchen admits that while it can be “difficult” in the beginning and “hurt” between all the “cracks, bleeding and engorgement,” it’s something she wouldn’t have any other way.

“No matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world,” she wrote. “I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way. Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you!”

Fans took to the comments section to express their joy and love over the candid and intimate post.

“And to all the moms that love their kids and chose to bottle feed, you are amazing too!!” wrote on fan.

“I remember doing an H&M shoot with you and you stopped to breastfeed in between shots. It was so amazing! Such an inspiration!” added another.

“Agree! When they look up at you with those eyes, it’s almost like they’re saying, “thank you mama!” BEST feeling ever,” another wrote with a heart emoji.

“Best thing we can offer our newborn! I think many people choose not to breastfeed in American (sic), because our Maternity leave is not nearly as long as in Europe. It worked for me, but my job was flexible and I could pump any time,” wrote another.

“I’m glad you mention that breastfeeding can be difficult. For some women it is devastating that they can’t breastfeed. However there is a LOT of JUDGEMENT surrounding decisions women have to make based on their needs, their family’s needs and the baby’s needs,” another added. “We need to lift each other up no matter what. We can’t pass judgement on other women, it’s none of our business, and we have no idea what challenges they may have surrounding their decision or the default feeding choices. Thanks for supporting both.”

Bundchen shares two children with husband, Brady: Vivian Lake, 6 and Benjamin, 9. She and Brady have been married since 2009.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images