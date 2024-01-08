'Ghosts' Star Rose McIver Reveals Pregnancy at Golden Globe Awards

Congratulations are in order for Rose McIver! The Ghosts actress is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband George Byrne, with McIver confirming her pregnancy as she debuted her baby bump on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Sunday night.

McIver stepped out for the Sunday night event, for which she appeared as a presenter, in a pale pink floor-length gown designed by Gucci, which she paired with Kallati jewelry. As she strutted the red carpet, she posed for several photos in which she cradled her growing baby bump. Following the event, McIver confirmed her pregnancy with an Instagram post, writing alongside a gallery of images from the night, "mum and dad went out. Huge congrats to Anatomy of a Fall, it was an honor to present Justine Triet the much deserved win!"

(Photo: John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

McIver and Byrne, an Australian photographer and visual artist, married in an intimate New York ceremony in early January 2023 after six years of dating. Opening up about their marriage during an appearance on The Talk in May, McIver shared, "We got married in January, January 2nd. It was, yeah, really lovely. We eloped...It was so nice."

McIver, who previously starred on The CW's iZombie, can currently be seen on CBS' Ghosts, where she stars as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. Unbeknownst to them, the mansion is haunted by a group of ghosts, who only Samantha can see. The series also stars Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty and Asher Grodman.

McIver's baby news comes after Long, who stars as Viking Thorfinn, announced in November that he and his wife Jesse Goldman are expecting a baby. He wrote on Instagram at the time, "wait for it... wait for it......We got a Turkey in the oven!!! Happy Turkey Day from our growing fam to yours." Meanwhile, in December, Carrasco, who stars as Flower, welcomed a baby girl, who she introduced on Instagram by writing, "Pretty indescribable. Little Miri is the love of our life."

At this time, it is unclear how Ghosts will handle McIver's pregnancy. It is also unclear how Carrasco's pregnancy will be handled in Season 3, which debuts on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m.