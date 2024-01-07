Golden Globes Infuriates Guests: 'Hilarious Disaster'

The Golden Globes return tonight on CBS, but it isn't going off without some hitches.

The Golden Globes are live on Sunday, making their return with a new broadcast partner at CBS. The event will stream live on Paramount+ and on CBS, but some folks are already livid at the show before it even kicks off officially.

Outside of some of the Golden Globes voters threatening to boycott the awards show after being snubbed for an invite to the show. According to World of Reel, the Globes has around 300 voters, with the proposed boycott threatening around 20 percent of the vote or 64 people.

"Members new and old are upset," a source told The Wrap, noting that the change in ownership and the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made a lot of changes that people didn't expect.

Jo Koy will be the host of the show after a long search it seems. The Globes are now owned media conglomerate Penske, who also own The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. While they swooped in after the latest controversy, they still don't seem close to being without controversy. One was hosting, which a publicist explained to CNN after the nominations were announced.

"It's not worth it," they told the outlet. "There are a lot of politics. It's not easy and it's not fun anymore," they added. "It's a thankless job."

Elsewhere, the seating arrangements for the show also seem to be ruffling some feathers among the larger PR teams in attendance. "Seating for Golden Globes tonight has turned into a hilarious disaster, with tons of irate executives bumped to second and third tiers thanks to way more nominees and a stage that juts out into the pit," Matthew Beloni shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Some of the reactions to the conditions and the decision on seating raised eyebrows and questions among those angry about the decision. Tune into the Golden Globes live on CBS Sunday at 8 p.m. ET or stream it live on Paramount+.