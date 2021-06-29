Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Daughter, Baby Daniella, With Husband Yaron Varsano

✖

Gal Gadot welcomed her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano and the exciting news was announced on Tuesday. The actress took to Instagram to deliver the news to her fans with a precious family selfie that included her and her husband, plus all three of their kids, Maya, 4, Alma, 9, and their newest addition to the family, Daniella. "My sweet family I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG," she wrote.

Several fans flooded the comment section to share their well-wishes for the sweet pair. "Amazinggggg!!!! Mazel Tov," one person wrote, while someone else said, "Love you and your family. God bless you." Another user commented, "Awwww CONGRATS beautiful soul." A number of other celebrities also shared their thoughts as well, with Priyanka Chopra writing, "Congratulations!!" while Kate Hudson used several red heart emojis to relay her excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

The Wonder Woman actress announced the exciting news back in April and later that month shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was welcoming yet another girl. "Yes, we're sticking to what we know," she joked to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. She then noted that "hormones are underestimated," confessing that she would cry at almost anything during her pregnancy, which is not something she's used to. "I can cry from commercials. I can cry from just a thought that crosses my mind," she explained according to Us Weekly. "I can cry from a good song. I'm a crier right now. And usually, I'm so not like that! That's why it's so shocking."

The 36-year-old then detailed how they were going to prepare themselves for those sleepless nights again based on the their previous experiences with their two other girls. "With Alma, our first, we completely messed up the whole sleep routine," she said. "And when Maya was born, we were like 'No more.' So Maya can sleep through the night since she was five months. Alma, still at 9, sneaks into our bed. ... I think that's what we're going to stick to doing, we're going to sleep train her, we're going to make sure she loves and enjoys sleep."

Although both the actress and her husband are very busy with work, she did admit that her family life comes first. She explained that she's the type of mom who can't wait to go home to her family after a day at work saying, "I love every moment I spend with him and my daughters."