Gal Gadot Welcomes Baby Girl

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨
There’s a new Wonder baby in town!
Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot has welcomed her second child, a little girl.
The 31-year-old Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers.
MORE: ‘Wonder Woman’s’ Gal Gadot Pregnant With Baby No. 2
She captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of her and husband Yaron Versano with their five-year-old daughter Alma, “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull”
Congratulations to the family of four!
And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull
