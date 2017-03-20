Gal Gadot Welcomes Baby Girl

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

There’s a new Wonder baby in town!

Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot has welcomed her second child, a little girl.

The 31-year-old Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice took to Instagram to share the happy news with her followers.

She captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of her and husband Yaron Versano with their five-year-old daughter Alma, “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull”

Congratulations to the family of four!

And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

