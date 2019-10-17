Gabrielle Union Fires Back at Troll’s ‘Dumb S—’ Comment About Her and Dwyane Wade’s Family

Gabrielle Union defended her family from Twitter trolls on Tuesday after someone posted a photo from her husband Dwyane Wade‘s Instagram Story. The photo was originally shared by Wade with the words “my girls” overlaid on a photo of Union, their 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia, and his 12-year-old son, Zion. A screenshot of the photo was then tweeted by a user who wrote, “What y’all think about this?,” seemingly implying that there is an issue with Wade referring to Zion as one of his “girls.”

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

Union quote tweeted it and added, “Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s—. Peace & Blessings good people.”

Her mentions were filled with supportive fans.

“I’m not in that position, however she loves her kids and doesn’t exclude them from her life! I see nothing but love and a Wonderful Mom,” one wrote.

“WE have to protect Black LGBT youth & Black youth period at all cost from THEM,” another said.

“What I think about this: 1) I admire you for loving/raising your spouse’s kids like your own…this is not always a given for blended families. I was lucky enough to have a GREAT step-mom,” a third commented. “2) That hairstyle looks really good on you! 3) Kaav wants ALL the smoke!”

In April, Union attended the Miami Beach Pride Parade with Zion while Wade was working. Wade posted about it to Instagram, writing, “Zion had his [own] cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!”

Wade spoke with Variety about Zion earlier this year.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

The 37-year-old former NBA star continued, “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it,” he said. “I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”