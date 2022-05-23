'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter's Major Milestone

✖

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin's daughter Zoie recently marked a major milestone. On Friday, May 13, the 14-year-old marked the end of her middle school journey and the upcoming start of her high school journey, and mom Sweetin was eager to help her daughter celebrate her 8th grade graduation!

As her daughter donned a green cap and gown, the Full House alum was eager to show off her daughter's major accomplishment, snapping a photo of Zoie standing next to a balloon reading, "Congrats grad." Sweetin shared the photo to Instagram, where the proud mom told her followers, "my Zo graduated 8th grade!!! I'm so proud of all you made it through these last few years." Reflecting on the past several years, Sweetin remarked that "life threw a LOT of curveballs, but you did it!" Continuing the special message to her daughter, Sweetin added, "I hope you always know how special you are and all the wonderful thing you have to offer to the world. I'm so proud to be your mama. And I swear... we just did this for preschool yesterday. At least that's what it feels like."

Sweetin wasn't the only one eager to celebrate Zoie's educational achievement, and the teen was shown plenty of love by the extended Full House crew. Sweetin's former castmate Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as Sweetin's onscreen sister, commented, "Ahhhhhh! Congrats Zoie!" Keo Motsepe, who competed alongside Sweetin on Dancing With the Stars, added, "Wait when?how? My beautiful zo congratulations." Meanwhile, one fan commented, "Congratulations you must be the proudest mom." Sombeody else wrote, "First congratulations! Second omg she is your twin," something many others couldn't help but notice as well.

Zoie isn't the only member of Sweetin's family to celebrate a special occasion in recent weeks. Just days prior to the teen's graduation, who 11-year-old sister Betrix marked a special occasion of her own. On May 9, Sweetin revealed that her youngest daughter completed "her 6th grade dance performances last week." The beaming mom added that her daughter "was excellent!!!"

Zoie is Sweetin's only child from her marriage to second ex-husband Cody Herpin. The Fuller House star, who in January became engaged to longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski, is also mom to 11-year-old Betrix from her marriage to third ex-husband Morty Coyle.