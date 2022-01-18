‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Engaged, Reveals Ring

Jodie Sweetin is hearing wedding bells! The Full House alum announced Monday that she and longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski are engaged! Sweetin, who starred as Stephanie Tanner on the beloved sitcom, shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she gave fans a first look at her stunning engagement ring.

Sweeting revealed that Wasilewski dropped to one knee and popped the question by sharing a post-engagement photo of herself and her now-fiance all smiles for the camera. She began the caption with a quote by Maya Angelou reading, “In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine.” In a personal message to Wasilewski, Sweetin added, “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, [Mescal Wasilewski] and our life of adventures. Together.” The actress ended the post by sharing that she thinks she is “really gonna like turning 40.” In the post, Sweetin could be seen with a large diamond ring adorning her finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wasilewski was just as eager to share the happy news with his followers. On his own account, Wasilewski reposted the same photo, as well as another look at Sweetin’s engagement ring, sharing, “so that happened…” Meanwhile, over on her Instagram Story, Sweeting offered another glimpse at her ring, writing, “this ring takes my breath away…Stunning, my love.” The news was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages, with Christy Carlson Romano commenting on Sweetin’s post, “Ahhhhhhh! Yay!” Danica McKellar, meanwhile, added, “Congratulations!!!”

Sweetin and Wasilewski’s engagement comes four years after they first went public with their relationship. In February 2018, the couple confirmed they were dating when Sweetin penned a heartwarming Valentine’s Day post to Wasilewski, writing alongside a collage of photos, “find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you.”

This will be the fourth marriage for Sweetin. The actress was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, Cody Herpin, with whom she shares13-year-old daughter Zoie, from 2007 until 2010, and Marty Coyle, with whom she shares 11-year-old Beatrix, from 2012 until 2016. Sweetin’s engagement comes just a little over a week after her Full House co-star Bob Saget died. She joined her former co-stars on Friday as Saget was laid to rest.