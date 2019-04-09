‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Zoie

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin shared rare photos with her daughter, Zoie, from a mother-daughter day to celebrate Zoie’s 11th birthday early on Instagram Sunday.

“Enjoying a FABULOUS spring Sunday with my girl!” Sweetin wrote on Instagram. “Next week, she turns 11, so she decided what she wanted for her birthday was a shopping and lunch day with her mama! I was more than happy to spend a whole afternoon with my favorite pal.”

Sweetin, 37, said the two went to Tilly and Target before going out to lunch for an “early bday cheesecake” to celebrate. “And I think I’ll enjoy the rest of my afternoon…. napping,” Sweetin wrote.

Zoie is Sweetin’s only child from her marriage to second ex-husband Cody Herpin. She also has 8-year-old daughter Beatrix form her marriage to third ex-husband Morty Coyle.

Although Sweetin frequently uses her Instagram page, she rarely shares photos of her children. During a recent interview with Today, Sweetin said she often talks to her children about the difference between social media and real life.

“I have honest conversations with them about what social media really is — that it’s not real,” the former child stat explained. “The things that you see, that you wish you looked like, or you wish you were, are not the real people. … It’s edited.”

“I tell my kids, ‘Don’t put anything on the internet that you don’t want to see for the rest of your life,’” she added.

Sweetin said Zoie has her own Instagram account, which she keeps a close eye on her.

“I was actually really proud of her,” Sweetin explained. “I went through some of her stuff. And I saw some of her comments. I always tell them to be positive and not to be mean. I have no patience for any sort of cyberbullying.”

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House, and reprised the role on Netflix’s Fuller House. She also starred in Finding Santa and Entertaining Christmas for Hallmark Channel. Her next Hallmark movie, Love Under The Rainbow, debuted in March.

In March, the Fuller House family was shaken when Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters listed as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though they did not participate in the sport. Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure both showed their support for Loughlin.

“It’s too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Cameron Bure said on Today on April 2. “I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

The fifth and final season of Fuller House will be released later this year. All four previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

