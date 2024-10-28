Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Twin in Matching Swimsuits

Coco Austin loves being a girl mom. The wife of rapper Ice-T is constantly sharing images of herself and her daughter Chanel in matching outfits, and she recently shared one of the two on vacation on the island of the Bahamas in matching swimsuits.

“A little rain in Bahamas didnt stop Chanel and I to go out to the pool! We create our own energy – rain or shine we still got to rock our traditional twinning swimsuits,” she captioned the post of the two in their swimwear holding hands in front of palm trees.

Austin began wearing matching bikinis with her daughter in 2017 when she shared photos of herself and Chanel, then just 13 months old, in matching blue-and-black bikinis. She topped it off with Chanel wearing a matching headband.

The two often wear matching outfits, even on red carpets. While Chanel may be a twin with her mama regarding her attire, she twins with her famous daddy on the looks end, even down to his famous dimpled smile.

Austin takes great pride in her role as a mommy, proudly putting work on pause to be a stay-at-home mom. She even has taken on the job as “momager” for Chanel’s budding acting career.

Chanel signed with youth talent agency, Zuri, and there was no better manager than her mom. “I like it, more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me,” Coco told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her.”

While she may have famous parents, Austin says there will be little nepotism involved in her opportunities. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should …’ That’s the easy route,” she said. “I really wanted to go by the book. I wanted her to audition. So, I don’t know if you know this, or people out there, that you have to audition to [sign with an] agency,” she added. “So, they have to be accepted. So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started. We’ve been auditioning for Sesame Street and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through.”