How Jodie Sweetin Is Doing After Intense 'Beyond the Edge' Journey (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin is one of the many celebrities who is pushing their limits on CBS' new series Beyond the Edge, which airs on Wednesday nights and streams on Paramount+. Even though she went into the season after having experienced a big ankle injury a few years prior, she has been able to flourish on the Survivor-esque show. Since the season is winding down, PopCulture.com got the chance to catch up with Sweetin regarding everything that she experienced on her Beyond the Edge journey. She even stated how she's doing after excelling in some of the most intense challenges that have ever been featured on reality TV.

Towards the beginning of the season, Sweetin noted that she was a bit worried about exacerbating her previous injury due to the high-intensity nature of the Beyond the Edge "adventures." Sweetin stated that she wanted to compete to the best of her ability, saying, "I really wanted to just be able to do as much as I could." Thankfully, her prior injury did not get in the way of that. She noted that, luckily, her ankle is doing just "fine" today. (Sweetin explained that she originally got injured after attempting to retrieve her child's toy over a fence, leading to fractures in her foot and ankle.)

Sweetin more than excelled during her time on Beyond the Edge, and she even accomplished one of the most challenging tasks yet by performing a free swim that was akin to the length of a football field to retrieve her team's flag. When recalling that experience, the actor likened how she felt during that swim to being an exhausted long-distance runner just trying to make it to the finish point. Sweetin said, "Feeling that feeling of your body just being done, but also the success of pushing yourself to that limit and being able to do it was a really amazing experience."

While their team was unable to pull out the win, it is that exact determination that she's really proud of looking back. In fact, she told PopCulture.com that she feels "really accomplished" about her time on Beyond the Edge, "It's something that I did that I'm really proud of because it's something so outside of my comfort zone." The Fuller House star went on to say that she's also proud of what she and the cast were able to produce during their time in Panama, as it has produced some especially touching segments.

"We had such real personal, deep interactions amongst each other out there," she continued. "I think we're all really proud that the world gets to see those moments. And, hopefully, it's a reminder to other people that you can really depend on people and maybe they don't look like you or talk like you or think like you, but there's real power there."