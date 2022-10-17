Nickelodeon Alum Welcomes Baby No. 2

Josh Peck is officially on double daddy duty. The former Nickelodeon star is a dad of two after his wife, Paige O'Brien Peck, gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Shai Miller Peck. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to 3-year-old son Max Milo Peck.

The 35-year-old actor shared the exciting news of his son's arrival on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 15 by sharing a sweet snap of his and his wife's newest arrival napping next to his big brother. Peck simply captioned the adorable snapshot, "Shai Miller Peck." O'Brien also shared the news to her own account alongside a gallery of images of her newborn, writing, "Shai." Then on Saturday, Peck returned to the social media platform with another snapshot, this one showing him bonding with his little one, the actor captioning the snapshot, "I AM AN ATTENTIVE FATHER EVEN WHILE SCROLLING IG. DON'T @ ME."

Little Shai's arrival comes after the Drake & Josh alum and his wife first announced in June 2022 that they were expecting. The couple shared the exciting news while on vacation in Puglia, Italy, with O'Brien, a cinematographer, sharing a stunning photo posing to the side while cradling her growing baby bump.

In the months since that announcement, the couple had been preparing for their bundle of joy. Back in August, Peck told Entertainment Tonight that he ad his family were "moving to a bigger place and so we are hardcore adulting. Like oh my, we own property!" He added, "It's fabulous. I mean, I always say having a kid is the one thing that's not overrated in life. It's not overhyped."

Peck is best known for his roles as Josh on Drake & Josh and Drew in How I Met Your Father. News that he is now a father of two was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages, with John Stamos, who starred alongside Peck in the sitcom Grandfathered, commenting, "PERFECTION!" Actor Bryan Greenberg wrote, "a wise man named Josh told me the only bad part about being a parent is there are no bad parts!" One fan commented, "Mazel tov to you and your whole family," with another writing, "Congratulations Josh and Paige! Such a beautiful baby!"