Josh Peck and Wife Paige O’Brien Expecting Third Child

Josh Peck is adding a new member to the family! The Drake & Josh actor, 38, and his wife, Paige O’Brien Peck, are expecting their third child. The happy couple, who already share sons Max, 6, and Shai, 2, took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 3, to announce their big baby news.

In the black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple, the Good Guys podcast host can be seen smiling while placing his hand on his wife’s growing baby bump. Paige’s face is hidden in the photo, but her sideways positioning highlights her belly as she rests her one hand near her husband’s on her stomach. “I finally get a minivan. #3,” Josh wrote in his caption. Paige’s pregnancy announcement featured a similar photo without her husband, which she simply captioned with an emoji showing a baby chick popping out of an egg.

Paige and Josh have been open about the joy they’ve found in parenting, with the former Nickelodeon star telling E! News in 2023 that being a father is his “happy place.” Paige agreed that Josh is “super hands-on” as a dad, gushing, “There are so many nights where the baby will start crying and I’ll look up and Josh will already be in there with a bottle. He’s taking feedings and helping me out, which is so nice.”

It helps that Josh and his oldest son have similar interests. “He’ll take Max to do special fun things and have time just the two of them,” she teased. “They both kind of have ants in their pants and can’t sit still. So I’m like, ‘Okay, you guys need to go and burn off energy!’”

Actor Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards with Jaguar North America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

Josh chimed in, “There’s not a trampoline park, an arcade or a mini golf course in Southern California that we haven’t been to. Trampoline parks are a gift from god!” The former child star continued that when it comes to parenthood, “People love to scare new parents and tell them they’re never going to sleep again and they should let go of the idea of brunch, because that’s just not going to happen for you anymore. And Paige and I are not that way. …We are ‘Team Support New Parents and Empower Them.’”