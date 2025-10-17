Former E! Reality TV Star Welcomes Baby Boy

One Total Divas star is a new mom. Carmella recently welcomed a baby boy.

“bram julian polinsky 🤍” she captioned an Instagram post, revealing the newborn’s name. “you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fellow pro wrestler, Nikki Garcia, shared her congrats in the comment section of the post. “Congrats! Sending you so much love!” she wrote. This is Carmella’s second child with her husband, Matt Polinsky.

Carmella, now known as Leah Van Dale, and her husband have a son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, whom they welcomed in November 2023. Van Dale also co-parents Polinsky’s three older children — daughters Lola and Lenny and son Cash.

She and Polinsky, known in the WWE as Corey Graves, announced they were having a boy in the summer, with Van Dale exclusively telling PEOPLE at the time that she was “excited to give Dimitri a little brother.” She said: “I really love being a boy mom, and I’m just thrilled. And I don’t have to buy any new clothes, which is amazing.”

At the time of the reveal, she explained the differences between both pregnancies and why she wanted something more lowkey this time around for the reveal. “We didn’t do anything crazy. I feel like because it’s the second time around, it’s different,” the Snatch founder said at the time. “I feel like I’m so exhausted this pregnancy, chasing after a toddler,” she continued. “It’s just not the same as my first pregnancy.”

She added: “The first one, every event, every little milestone in my pregnancy, we celebrated. We did a party, we did an event, we did whatever. This time, we had some of our family over and we told our kids.”

Her first labor was a long and difficult one, lasting 60 hours. She was happy to be a first-time mom after having a difficult fertility journey.

“It’s been a journey,” she told PEOPLE. “I had two miscarriages last year. I had a chemical pregnancy, which is basically sort of a miscarriage very early on, and then I had an ectopic pregnancy in October, so those were kind of back to back. So it was a struggle for sure. But with how we treated the ectopic pregnancy, I was forced to wait to try again so it afforded me the opportunity to just focus back on work and not stress too much about trying to get pregnant….And it’s so cliché, but everyone says it’ll happen when you’re not trying or when you don’t try so hard and I was like, ‘Yeah okay, whatever,’ but that’s what happened with us.”