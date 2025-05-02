‘Total Divas’ Couple Reunites After Nearly Divorcing

As Babyface and Pebbles sang on their 1990 hit duet, sometimes love makes things happen. TMZ Sports reports Total Divas alum and wrestling staples CJ Perry and Miro have reconciled after calling it quits on their marriage over a year ago.

The couple have already renewed their vows! TMZ reports they began speaking again in the summer of 2024 when Miro returned to the U.S. after visiting his home country of Bulgaria.

From there, things blossomed. They slowly rekindled things, with Perry even spending the Christmas 2024 holiday in Bulgaria. Weeks later, they held a small ceremony at a church in L.A. and recommitted to one another.

They couple are living together, splitting their time between Los Angeles and Bulgaria. They split in the winter of 2023. They wed in July 201. Miro filed for divorce but he revoked it on July 31.

Dave Meltzer reported in a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Miro and CJ had never officially divorced. Their breakup is believed to have been a publicity stunt that would eventually pay off in their storyline on AEW TV. They were reportedly sold on the idea before changing their minds. Big things have been in store for the couple.

In April 2025, Deadline reported that Miro and CJ, who is also his manager and producing partner, returned to WWE, in new deals negotiated by Paradigm, their agents. This allows them to appear on Netflix’s Monday Night Raw as part of the ongoing events celebrating WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Miro’s deal is for two years.

Outside of wrestling, CJ has a music career. In 2009, she was signed to a girl group under Ne-Yo’s record label. They disbanded a year later. She went on to have a career as a background dancer for the likes Keri Hilson, Nelly, Pink, Usher, Akon, and Rich Boy.