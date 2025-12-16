Former Disney Channel Star Welcomes First Baby With Rock Star Husband

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are officially parents!

On Saturday, the former Disney Channel star, 32, announced on Instagram that she and the Twenty One Pilots drummer, 37, had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Felix Winter Dun.

“We sat under the full moon— the cold supermoon— reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three,” the Jessie star began her lengthy caption, which accompanied a video of Dun comforting her as she labored at home in a birthing pool. “By midday, Felix was born under christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands.”

Ryan praised her musician husband as an “incredible teammate” who “somehow didn’t get pulled into the tub and drowned and is taking such good care of his girls on this side of things,” as she recalled being “fortified by an incredible birth team” and the “strength and wisdom of some women who have supported me on this journey near and far.”

Also included in the birth announcement were photos of baby Felix sleeping on her mom’s chest and in her crib, as well as a shot of Dun lying with his newborn on his stomach as the couple’s dog slept nearby.

“Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music and everytime I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow,” the Insatiable actress continued of her newborn. “I know too soon, I’ll look away and look back and she’ll be bigger and bigger still so for now I’d like to spend my days trapped under the immovable 8 pounds of Felix Winter Dun.”

“I’ve been a lot of things but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world— these are my greatest honors,” she concluded. “Welcome to earth lil moonbeam. Love you forever”

Ryan and Dun first started dating in 2013 before privately tying the knot in December 2019. In September, they announced that they were expecting their first child together, sharing a photo of the actress’ bump that she captioned, “Dun&dun +one.”