Beloved 2010s Disney Channel Star Shares Baby Bump Photos

After announcing she was expecting back in September, actress Debby Ryan has shared a stunning gallery of photos showcasing her baby bump.

The actress, best known for roles on Disney Channel‘s Jessie and The Suite Life on Deck, is shown modeling a dress in a rustic workspace. She also cradles her baby bump in several scenic outdoor shots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her caption, Ryan, who is married to Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun, explained that these maternity shots are extra special due to who was behind the camera. The 32-year-old actress revealed that her brother Chase and sister-in-law Sarah were the photographers for the shoot. Ryan used the occasion to discuss how close she’s grown with them in recent years.

“It’s getting colder outside [and] my little world is getting warmer,” Ryan wrote. “my big brother creates really special images [and] ever since we were lil kids, he’d always let me play. we could create whole worlds in the woods. now we’re grown and we’ve built worlds and families of our own, but they still overlap— we live in the same town again, different woods this time but we still wander, all together now. he gave me a sister and one of my very best friends and she’s also talented at capturing moments beautifully — he took the digitals, she took the film photos.

“they made me+joshua an aunt+uncle, and watching them become parents changed me, and now it’s wild our kids are gonna have the same age difference we do. making joshua’s parents grandparents, making his sisters aunts [and] his brother an uncle, giving my parents a grandkid [and] my niece a cousin [and] returning the favor for chase [and] sarah, these are among the greatest honors I’ve been feeling along this journey. don’t get me started on josh.

She ended her reflection by noting “there’s still miles” ahead on her journey but she feels extremely supported by family during this special time in her life.

“it’s been a road to this point [and] there’s still miles to go, but I’m just really grateful to be sharing it, in all the big [and] small ways,” the Disney Channel alum wrote. “I couldn’t have imagined this depth of support and warmth, and that’s on family.”

Ryan and Dun have not shared the baby’s due date as of press time.