Former ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Survives ‘First Night Home’ as New Dad With Wife Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. made it through his first night at home as a father.

The former Bachelor star and his wife Lauren Burnham headed home with their new daughter, Alessi Ren, just two days after welcoming the bundle of joy. The reality star revealed Friday that they made it through their first night at home without a hitch.

In posts to his Instagram Story, Luyendyk Jr. also shared that his daughter is already sleeping well at just a few days old.

“We survived our first night at home… She’s such a good sleeper,” Luyendyk Jr. captioned an adorable photo of Alessi snuggling with a blanket, wearing only a pink and white hat on her head.

Luyendyk Jr. first announced he and Burnham had welcomed their first child Wednesday on Instagram.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm Long,” the father of one wrote on Instagram Story. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

A day later, the couple revealed their newborn daughter’s in an Instagram post from Burnham’s account, writing: “She is sweet, calm and [Arie Jr.] and I could not be more in love with her.”

“My heart,” Luyendyk Jr. commented on his wife’s post about Alessi.

The Bachelor couple previously teased their daughter’s name in April, revealing they had picked the unique name in December.

“It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique,” Burnham shared at the time. “We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham fell in love on Season 22 of The Bachelor. The former Bachelor first proposed to Becca Kufrin before realizing Burnham was his true love. He quickly cut things off with Kufrin and proposed to his now wife on After the Final Rose in March 2018.

In April, the couple moved in together in Phoenix. The couple announced they were expecting back in November.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham told Us Weekly at the time. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

“Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

Baby Alessi already has an Instagram account for fans of the new family to photo, @babyluyendyk.