'FBI': Is Missy Peregrym Leaving the Show?

FBI fans are worried about the fate of Missy Peregrym's on-screen counterpart Special Agent Maggie Bell following a weeks-long absence on the series, leading many to wonder if Peregrym has left the show for good. The actress has been a staple on the series CBS crime drama since its 2018 premiere, though some now fear that her fate is hanging in limbo

Warning: This post contains spoilers for FBI Season 2.

Concerns over Peregrym's time on the show were first sparked following Season 2, Episode 17, "Broken Promises." After meeting with Isobel (Alana De La Garza) about a job offer from the Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC) and spending much of the episode debating whether or not she would accept it, she ultimately takes the offer, calling it "an opportunity I couldn't pass up," according to TV Insider.

Although Maggie promised that she’d "be back before you know it," as CarterMatt points out, Maggie has been missing from the series ever since, sparking concern that she may never return to the series.

While neither Peregrym nor the showrunners have addressed whether or not Maggie will ever return, it seems likely that her current absence boils down to the simple fact that the actress is currently pregnant. On October 22, 2019, Peregrym announced that she and her husband Tom Oakley are expecting their first child together.

"There's no more hiding it... our family is expanding!!!" she captioned a video that showed two adult-sized pairs of shoes being joined by a pair of baby shoes.

In fact, Peregrym even announced on Feb. 24 that it was her last day of filming for Season 2, suggesting that her early wrap on the series was due to the upcoming birth of her baby.

"Today was my last day for season 2 and I’m feeling all the things," she wrote. "Sad to leave the team early, relieved to be off my feet and able to fully rest before the babe comes, scared of the future... but mostly, grateful."

"It's no joke working while growing a human, and I would not have been able to do it without our thoughtful crew," she added. "Thank you for always having my back, making sure I had grilled cheese, and being so excited about us starting a family. To the FBI Fam, thank you for loyally watching, enjoy the surprises ahead."