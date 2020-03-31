Missy Peregrym: What to Know About the 'FBI' Star's Pregnancy

Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell on FBI, announced some exciting news back in October. The actress and her husband, Tom Oakley, revealed they were expecting their first child. This comes after the couple married at the very end of 2018 with an intimate wedding in January. Peregrym is expecting to welcome the couple's new child any day now. When she first made the announcement on Instagram, she shared a photo of three shoes, one of which being a tiny set for a baby, while writing that, "There’s no more hiding it... our family is expanding!" She also continued to film for the CBS drama. She revealed she was still on set in a recent photo she shared back in February. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT Peregrym has appeared on FBI since 2018. The show is currently in its second season. Along with Peregrym's starring role, she's joined in the cast by Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Sela Ward, among others. With a baby soon on the way, here's a look at all fans of Peregrym and the FBI series need to know about the star's pregnancy.

The Couple's Big Day The two walked down the aisle on Dec. 30 during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles. News of their big day didn't come out until two days later when the Canadian actress shared an image on her Instagram. A source told PEOPLE that it was, “typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter." Peregrym was previously married to Zachary Levi from 2014 to 2015.

The Big Announcement Peregrym shared her big news with the world on Oct. 22. Adding to the excitement was that this will be the couple's first child together. Throughout her pregnancy, Peregrym didn't reveal too much when it came to updates or how she was doing, but has begun to post a little more with her due date quickly approaching.

Fans Show Her Love and Support After she made the announcement in October, Peregrym was overwhelmed with a ton of support from her followers. "Congratulations To You Both!!! I seen it in ur face. Ur nose gave it away. I'm so happy for y'all," one user replied. Another wrote, "I guessed you were pregnant. Congrats to you both. I absolutely love you as an actress please bring Maggie back. Really happy for you."

Did She Film The Entire Season? When news of her pregnancy came out, many of her followers wondered if and how it would impact her role on FBI. It turns out she was able to get through most of the season in her starring role. She shared a few updates, including one her eight months pregnant while on set. "Here’s some pics of my 8 month old belly and how I was able to keep working... lots of people tied my shoes for me," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) on Feb 11, 2020 at 4:47pm PST Prior to that post, she posted a photo of her last day of filming for Season 2. In it, she revealed she had to wrap up a little earlier than her castmates, noting that while she was sad, she was "relieved" to be off her feet. "It’s no joke working while growing a human, and I would not have been able to do it without our thoughtful crew," her caption read. "Thank you for always having my back, making sure I had grilled cheese, and being so excited about us starting a family." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) on Feb 6, 2020 at 7:10pm PST