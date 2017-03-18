Farrah Abraham Will Use ’16 and Pregnant’ to Raise Her Daughter

The Runway is going to be incredible! RSVP 💯✨🎉❤️ @sophialaurentchildrensboutique @sophialabraham A photo posted by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, says the show 16 and Pregnant will help teach her daughter about practicing safe sex.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Abraham’s says because of the show she gets to do what she loves and bring awareness to this campaign saying, “I think that’s really gotten me ready as a public speaker and gotten me ready to talk to my daughter more so than anything.”

Abraham’s parenting tactics are often criticized after her multiple meltdowns on MTV‘s Teen Mom and starring in a porn a couple years back. The mom has recently announced that she started her seven-year-old in the modeling industry saying she know’s Sophia will have a great career.

“I’m trying to have her [Sophia] utilize all the wonderful things that we’ve been given from being on TV in a positive way from financial things to setting her up,” Abraham said. “But we’ll see where she is when she’s a teen, but I think she’ll be more progressed as a teenager than I was.”