Farrah Abraham Supports ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans

Farrah Abraham is supporting her fellow Teen Mom cast member.

Abraham, who appears on Teen Mom OG, spoke about Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans at a recent event, commending the 24-year-old for her recent decisions.

“I’m actually really proud of her that she stopped doing drugs,” Abraham told Us Weekly. “She definitely wants to try to find a better man to hopefully marry and have a bigger family with, if she wants to. … I see her taking the initiative to totally change up things to be more welcoming to her mom. That’s a hard thing thinking back to their past of her mom trying to take her child away.”

Evans is currently pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend David Eason. She is already mom to Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and is currently battling her mom, Barbara Evans, for custody of Jace.

The reality star confirmed her third pregnancy in a police report after she was involved in a car crash in July, but Abraham revealed that she had previously suspected that Evans might be pregnant.

“I actually think she knew [she was pregnant before Abraham’s birthday party in May] because she wasn’t drinking then and they left early,” Abraham explained. “I think everyone including myself was like, ‘Are you pregnant?’ Everyone there!”