Farrah Abraham Claps Back at Haters Over Vaginal Rejuvenation Controversy

While some people are feeling pretty heated after Farrah Abraham shared details, photos and video from her vaginal rejuvenation procedure over the weekend, Abraham herself couldn’t care less.

“My lady parts are happy,” Abraham, 26, told Us Weekly at the Republic Records MTV VMAs afterparty sponsored by Cadillac and Fiji at Tao in Hollywood on Sunday. “I don’t know. I just like to share things, especially if it’s good and health related and I don’t know. Today though it’s just about fashion, Sophia and I’m just proud of this little baby boss.”

The Teen Mom OG regular says by not letting the backlash and criticism get to her, she hopes to be a good example to her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“I think it’s just best to ignore negativity and only welcome positivity in your life and I think that shows for Sophia and hopefully myself over the years and I’m just really happy about that,” she said.

Over the weekend, Abraham shared intimate details on Instagram about her vaginal rejuvenation procedure at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Los Angeles.

In one photo, she’s seen stripped down to a shiny silver bra with a sheet draped over her legs as she undergoes the procedure. In a video Abraham uploaded, her doctor explained the process of vaginal rejuvenation.

“What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience …”

“Like I’m 16 again?” Abraham interrupted.

“There you go, like you’re 16 again!” the doctor said with a laugh.

Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhills A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Abraham’s followers quickly let their opinions on the matter be known.

“My god…poor little Sophia,” one person wrote. “A mother who ‘loves’ her body so much she altered every bit of it. Great example. I hope Sophia will grow into a strong and independent woman who does not need her ‘mother’ to be around.”

Another wrote, “Farrah why? I understand you’re a mom and need the procedure for personal reasons but why make it public? Have respect as a mother for your child and for others.”

All things considered, it doesn’t seem like Abraham was fazed by the criticism one bit.