Farrah Abraham Shamed for Posting This Photo of Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham’s parenting is stirring up yet another controversy.

The Teen Mom OG cast member is currently vacationing in Italy with her mother and daughter Sophia. They have been documenting the trip on Abraham’s Instagram account with little drama, but then the photo below was posted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV personality is shown in a sheer bathing suit cover and bikini as Sophia walks in the background. Sophia is shown in bikini bottoms, and fellow parents were not pleased with Abraham sharing a photo of her in the outfit.

Bella 🇮🇹❤️ #Italy #positano wearing @hotmiamistyles A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Most thought the photo was exploitative and sexualized the 8-year-old.

“Put some clothes on that baby,” one user wrote. “(What the hell) is wrong with her?”

Another added, “Whatever helps her stay relevant, including exploiting her child even further. Showing your daughters butt on Insta, should be ashamed.”

Some fans did defend Abraham and said those complaining were making a controversy out of nothing.

“If you don’t like what she posts and have nothing nice to say why not just stop following her?” one fan wrote. “None of our business how she raises her kid. Plus Sophia will grow up and see all these negative comments about her mom on social media which will hurt her more than bikini bottoms she wore while on vacation in Italy.”

Abraham has yet to comment on the criticism, as is to be expected. She rarely responds to social media outrage such as this.

