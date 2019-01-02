Fans React to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pregnancy News

Fans are sending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West congratulatory messages after it was announced that the couple are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate.

On Wednesday, several sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Kardashian and West are expecting a little boy “in very early May” after they had a single embryo left following the birth of their 11-month-old daughter, Chicago.

Following the exciting announcement, fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

“I’m so excited for them,” one fan wrote.

“They make pretty babies.. So congrats,” another fan commented on the news.

“Congrats on your fourth child,” one person said on Twitter.

Others are even more excited to find out what Kardashian and West will choose to name their little boy, with one fan writing, “can’t wait to find out what they’ll name them.”

The bundle of joy on the way will join the couple’s three other children — Chicago, 11 months, Saint, 3, and North, 5.

Following the January birth of Chicago, Kardashian opened up about the decision to welcome their third child via surrogacy and the choice to have a female embryo transferred to her surrogate rather than a male embryo.

“It’s a really tricky thing. What sex do you put in?” she told Elle. “I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

“I hated being pregnant, but as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own,” Kardashian said of the decision to use a surrogate. “The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

The birth of Chicago reportedly kick started baby fever for Kardashian and West, who, according to sources close to the KKW Beauty founder, have “always wanted four kids.” Despite wanting to expand their family, a source in August told PEOPLE that the couple weren’t “in a huge rush” welcome baby number four.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” the source alleged. “They don’t seem to be in a huge rush. They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate.”

Along with joining his three siblings, baby boy West will also join a growing number of cousins, including Stormi Webster and True Thompson.