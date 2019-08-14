‘Even Stevens’ Star Christy Carlson Romano Rushed 5-Month-Old Daughter Sophia to Hospital, ‘Struggled With Milk Supply’ in Photo

Christy Carlson Romano had to rush her 5-month-old daughter Sophia Elizabeth Rooney to the hospital after she noticed “swelling on the side of her neck.” The Even Stevens alum, who welcomed her daughter, her second child with husband Brendan Rooney, in February, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) on Aug 12, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

“The end of last week was rough! I was changing Sophia and noticed she had swelling on the side of her neck,” actress wrote. “I took [Sophia] to the doctor and they sent me immediately to [CHOC Children’s Hospita]l. When we got there, we had to stay overnight to give her antibiotic in an IV! I was shook. I cried a lot. But strangely my baby and I feel even more bonded.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I struggled with my milk supply the first go so I’ve been really happy with being able to nurse her on demand,” Romano continued. “Some days it’s super hard to balance. Ok – most days it’s super hard to balance. But the bond between mama + baby is such a miracle that we persist and stay strong for them.”

She concluded her post by stating that “this [motivational Monday] goes out to all my mamas. We got this!”

In the comments section, the Even Stevens alum revealed that her daughter had been diagnosed with Pariotits, an inflammation of one or both major salivary glands.

“Thank you all so much! Sophia is on antibiotics for Pariotitis,” she commented. “Your well wishes are so supportive and sweet. Thank you! I’m so grateful to you all.”

After tying the knot in December of 2013, Romano and Rooney announced in August of last year that they were expecting their second child together. Baby Sophia Elizabeth joined older sister Izzy at 1:27 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, weighing 7-pounds, 2-ounces.

“Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney. Born 7lbs 2oz on 2/18 at 1:27 PM,” the couple announced the birth on social media. “[Brendan Rooney] [Isabella Rooney] and I love you infinitely. We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining stars journey down the path of sisterhood together.”

Since expanding their family, Romano has not shied away from opening up about motherhood, frequently sharing hilarious photos from her daily life as a mom of two with her more than 450,000 Instagram followers.