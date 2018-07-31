Eva Longoria Officially Introduces Newborn Son Santiago Enrique

Eva Longoria Bastón introduced the world to her son Santiago Enrique with his very first magazine cover.

At six weeks old, the adorable baby boy and his famous mother grace the cover of HOLA! USA‘s latest issues, which will hit newsstands Aug. 10.

“Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!” Longoria captioned the cover reveal on Instagram, referring to her baby boy’s sweet hand gesture.

“It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” the 43-year-old actress says of her son in the spread, which was shot at Longoria’s Los Angeles home “in between taking stops to breastfeed her little one.”

The interview includes details about how the new mom and husband José “Pepe” Bastón chose the little boy’s name, PEOPLE reports, as well as how Bastón’s three older children are handling their new sibling.

“Couldn’t wait to share this picture with y’all!” she added on Instagram. “Thanks to @usahola and @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son!”

The actress confirmed to HOLA! USA last month that she and Bastón, 50, had welcomed their son on June 19, sharing that he weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The couple shared the first image of baby Santiago with the outlet, adding, “We are grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Soon after the birth of, Longora and her husband shared a sweet message to the nurses who helped them during the birth of their son.

“You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn,” Longoria wrote. “I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby!”

Longoria also added a message to the families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border,” the Desperate Housewives star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families.”

While Santiago is Longoria’s first child, Baston also has three children — Mariana, Natalia and Jose — from his marriage to Natalia Esperon.

Congratulations to Eva and Pepe!