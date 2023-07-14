Erin Andrews Breaks Her Silence About Becoming a Mom After a Decade of 'Hell'

Erin Andrews is breaking her silence about becoming a mother. In an interview with Today.com, the 45-year-old Fox NFL reporter talked about her and her husband Jarret Stoll welcoming a baby boy into the world via surrogate. Andrews now has a son after a nine-year struggle with infertility. She talked about she developed a routine years ago after several rounds of failed IVF, which involved her telling Stoll where she was and what she was eating instead of telling him they weren't pregnant.

"I'd call him and be like, 'I'm in the drive-thru of McDonald's again, having a sausage biscuit breakfast sandwich because we just got bad news," Andrews said. "It was 10 years of hell." The baby came on June 28, and Andrews admitted she wasn't sure she should be in the delivery room when her surrogate gave birth. "I'm not going to lie, I get really queasy, and I've been known to pass out," Andrews stated.

Andrews was in the delivery room as the surrogate wanted her in there to hold her hand. Stoll, a former NHL player, joined his wife as the baby was born. "We're so into sports in our family and we were cheering for her like she was our quarterback ... She pushed once and he came out!"

TODAY.com also asked Andrews about her first two weeks of motherhood. "I want the connection with him. I can't wait for the chemistry. You know, I'm so far from being maternal in my life because I'm on a football field and I'm working with men," she said. "I keep staring at him. I want to study everything about him. I want to make up for lost time."

Andrews has been through her share of challenges over the years including being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. And along with failed IVF treatments, Andrews dealt with a pregnancy loss. "We lost twins via surrogacy and that was really hard," she revealed. "I really struggled mentally. I didn't handle it very well ... I kind of tried to push it aside and act like everything was OK."

Andrews has been with Fox since 2012 after spending eight years at ESPN. She got her start working at Fox Sports Florida in 2000 before joining the Sunshine Network in 2001. From 2002-2004, Andrews worked for Turner Sports covering college football, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Thrashers.