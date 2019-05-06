‘Entourage’ Star Jerry Ferrara and His Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Baby Sussex isn’t the only baby boy the public is buzzing about today. Entourage star Jerry Ferrara and wife Breanne welcomed their first child, also a son, hours before the royal baby entered the world, according to Access Online.

Ferrara shared the news on Instagram. He posted a picture Monday afternoon of himself smiling down on the child, whom they named Jacob Michael Ferrara, while the new mom held him in her arms. The actor revealed that his son was born on Sunday at 11:52 a.m. local time. He added that “Mom and baby are doing great,” noting that he’s “amazed” by her after the birth. Ferrara called his son’s birth “the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Ferrara went on to wish “all the Mom’s out there” a happy early Mother’s Day, calling them “Real life Super Hero’s!”

Jacob is the first child for Ferrara and his wife. The actor shared updates along the way on Instagram. In March he shared a photo of his wife sporting a large baby bump. He shared with followers that she had “been amazing this whole entire ride,” adding that they were “patiently waiting” for their son to make his arrival.

The couple announced that they were expecting in January. Ferrara shared the news on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. He called the child “the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life.” The Power star noted in the post that the baby boy was yet “unnamed,” but revealed that it was to be a boy. Ferrara said the road to fatherhood had been a “long” one, but that they were excited. He did not elaborate further, but appeared to be alluding to his wife’s struggles to carry a pregnancy to term.

Breanne shared the same post, along with a jab about her hubby’s height. She joked in the Instagram caption, “Ohhhh BOY Hope he gets my height.” Ferrara is 5-foot-4.

She also elaborated a bit about their journey to becoming parents, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018. Breanne reflected on the year, writing that it had been “filled with love, loss, grief, lots or patience and more love.” She shouted out her family, friends and husband in the post for supporting her through it all.

Ferrara married Breanne in July 2017, as confirmed by Us. The wedding was held in Ohio, according to the magazine. They got engaged roughly a year prior, in August 2016.