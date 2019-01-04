‘Entourage’ Star Jerry Ferrara and Wife Expecting First Child Following Miscarriage

Former Entourage actor Jerry Ferrara and his wife, actress Breanne Racano, are expecting a baby boy after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

Ferrara, 39, shared a photo of the couple on a basketball court, with Ferrara pointing at Racano’s baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. [Racano] and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY,” Ferrara wrote in the caption. “It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do. I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!”

Racano also shared the basketball court photo, as well as a photo from their gender reveal party, who also confirmed she is 22 weeks pregnant.

“This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love,” Racano wrote. “And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives.”

She added, “And to my husband… we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May.”

Ferrara and Racano tied the knot in June 2017. His Entourage co-stars Kevin Connolly and Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Entourage creator Doug Ellin attended the wedding, notes Entertainment Tonight.

Ferrara famously played Salvatore “Turtle” Assante on Entourage, both in the 2004-2011 series and the 2015 movie. He also appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Sully and had roles in Starz’s Power and USA Network’s Shooter.

Ferrara played Joe Proctor on Power, and returned to the role in Season 5.

“I enjoy it for so many reasons, besides the obvious of just really loving and enjoying everybody involved,” Ferrara told Entertainment Weekly about being in Power. “Coming off a show for a very, very long time with Entourage and everyone kind of wondering, like, ‘Oh, are you gonna be Turtle forever?’ now there are younger people who come up to me with no idea about Entourage or who Turtle even was. Even people my age. Like, they’ve never seen Entourage. They know me as Proctor and they want to know where that laptop is”

Racano and Ferrara also host the podcast Jerry Ferrara: Bad 4 Business. Racano most recently starred in episodes of Blue Bloods, Master of None and Mixology. She had an uncredited role in the Entourage movie, and appeared in a 2011 episode.

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images