Emmy Rossum Reveals First Photo of Baby Girl After Secretly Giving Birth

Emmy Rossum is giving her fans a first look at her baby girl after secretly giving birth in May. The Shameless actress, 34, shared a sweet photo of her firstborn to Instagram Sunday while promoting COVID-19 vaccination. Kissing her baby in the photo, Rossum revealed in the caption that she got vaccinated for the virus when she was still expecting, which has had exciting benefits for her daughter.

"When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies," she explained. "In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine." Rossum's husband, Sam Esmail, tweeted the same message out from his own account as well.

The couple announced on May 25 that their daughter was born the previous day. "5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," Rossum shared alongside several black-and-white maternity pictures, none of which included her little one. The Mr. Robot creator and Golden Globe nominee got engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating and tied the knot in May 2017.

In June, Rossum celebrated Esmail as he entered a new phase of his life. "Happy Father’s Day to the man who made my favorite human," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from her maternity shoot. The actress had previously spoken candidly about how Father's Day was difficult for her emotionally, having grown up being raised by a single mother. In April 2017, she wrote on Facebook, "I had a single mom. I have a single mom. This isn’t a secret. Growing up in a school — and a world — filled with mostly two parent units was difficult for me."

"Father’s Day still is difficult for me," she continued. "I’m not really sure how to celebrate. In the weeks leading up to it, I sense it coming like a wave approaching. Sometimes I try to ignore it. … Sometimes, I take my mom to brunch and get her a present, to show her how much I value her." Rossum shared that her mom ended up being "both a mother and a father" to her growing up. "I don’t like her to know that it still causes me pain — 30 years later — lest she feel somehow that she wasn’t enough," she concluded. 'She was always enough. She is enough. She wasn’t perfect, no one is, but for me she was the best mom ever."