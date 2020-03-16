‘Shameless’ Alum Emmy Rossum Reveals How She’s Calming Her Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Fears

Former Shameless star Emmy Rossum has been tweeting throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even sharing one message about how she has handled her anxiety. The actress was working on the Peacock miniseries Angelyne at the time the outbreak reached the U.S., but production has been put on hold. That has given Rossum extra time to share some advice with fans and share how she is self-quarantining.

“Cooking is something that calms me when I’m anxious,” Rossum wrote on Saturday. “Got up at six am, showered, slow cooked some fluffy rice for the weekend. Had some coffee and oatmeal. I’m gonna read a book. You?”

Later, she assured her followers it is “cool to stay home and not spread germs” and she shared her menu for Sunday. “Tomorrow’s menu of covid-cooking: eggs, avo toast, turkey bacon and berries,” she wrote. “Lunch/dinner is a bison burger and either asparagus or roasted broccoli. I’d invite you over, but you know the drill.”

Rossum tried to keep her sense of humor going into Sunday, joking, “Good morning. We are all still alive. That’s the good news.” However, she later shared a more serious message with fans.

“We are all worried about our small business owners, restaurants, artists, freelancers,” she wrote. “Patronize restaurants now by STAYING HOME and buy CERTIFICATES from those places for use in the future when it’s SAFE to go out.”

“I know this is only feasible for those lucky enough to have saved extra money on hand, but if you DO have that money on hand, please consider this,” she continued. “Support your local businesses and stay home. You can help keep your community afloat and keep yourself and your elders safe.”

Rossum’s final Shameless episode aired back in Mach 2019. Since then, she has been working on Angelyne, a miniseries about the Los Angeles billboard diva, whose identity was uncovered in a 2017 story in The Hollywood Reporter. Rossum has been attached to the project for several years and is executive producing with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The series will debut on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock.

“I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne,” Rossum said in a statement to THR when the project was announced in 2017. “At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ Gary Baum’s investigative journalism has finally unearthed the true, complex identity of the infamous woman who has fascinated Los Angeles for over 30 years. From the moment I read Gary’s recent piece, I knew I had to tell this story. It’s a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

Unfortunately for Rossum and the rest of the production, Angelyne was among the NBCUniversal projects postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. There are now more than 3,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 63 deaths in the U.S. as of Sunday night.

