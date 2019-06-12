Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife, Shows off Baby Bump in Newly Leaked Photos

The first photos of Elin Nordegren since her new pregnancy began have leaked.

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, is pregnant with her third child, it was revealed on Wednesday. The former model was spotted at her son’s flag football game with a baby bump on prominent display. Photos published by Spiel News and Radar Online reveal the celebrity mom holding a phone to her ear with one hand and resting the other on her midsection.

Nordegren was in full mom-mode at the football game, carrying a folding chair in a sling over one shoulder and wearing a baseball cap to keep the sun out of her eyes. She appeared enthralled by the game, where her younger son, Charlie, played flag football. Charlie, 10, will soon be the middle child in his family, sandwiched between his 11-year-old brother Sam and the upcoming baby.

Tiger Woods’ Ex Is Pregnant! Elin Nordegren Shows Off Baby Bump In Shocking Photos https://t.co/yeYV57JwCp pic.twitter.com/p6nVjKtL6C — Spiel Ng News (@spielngnews) June 12, 2019



Nordegren, 39, lounged in her chair in some photos, under the shade of an attached awning. She held a hand to her face as she watched her little one on the field. She made no effort to hide her pregnancy in a skin-tight black tank top, but sources close to her said it is a recent change.

“Elin has been staying out of sight,” a source close to Nordegren told Radar Online. “It’s been Tiger and his girlfriend [Erica Herman] at soccer games and flag football recently.”

The insider even said that when Woods couldn’t be in town for his kids’ games recently, Nordegren has sent a nanny to accompany them to the sporting events. However, this time around she finally felt comfortable showing up herself, and debuting her pregnancy for all the world to see.

“When Elin showed up, no one knew she was pregnant,” the source shared. “She has to be a few months. If not a few months, then further.”

Nordegren officially divorced from Woods in 2010 after explosive cheating allegations emerged. She dated billionaire Chris Cline for a time, though they split in 2014. Nordegren and Cline reportedly got back together for a time in 2016, but right now their standing is unclear. At the game, Nordegren did not wear a wedding ring, and the source said she has never been accompanied by a boyfriend.

“She hasn’t come with a man,” the source said. “She’s never with a boyfriend.”

So far, there is no official word from Nordegren, Woods or their representatives on the sudden pregnancy.