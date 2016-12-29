Dylan Dreyer Gets Real About Parenthood Fears

(Photo: TODAY)

Dylan Dreyer of the TODAY show, has been keeping a video diary documenting her first pregnancy.

In her latest update, she speaks candidly about her fears about parenthood, fears that are reasonating around the interet with moms everywhere, TODAY reports.

The tornado of emotions and feelings that come with becoming first time parents whether it’s through conception, adoption, surrogacy, or fostering, can be so overwhelming at times, and Dreyer opened up about some of her own.

“I had this moment the other day, this moment of — oh my gosh, in two months we’re going to have a baby. And I’m kind of scared to death about how my life is going to change!”

“I’m 35, and I’ve always just lived my life,” she adds. “And now I feel like there’s going to be this moment where I live my life for someone else…. What if I don’t like the way my life changes?”

Dreyer says talking with her husband about her fears and hearing him talk about how their little “Biscuit” is “a piece of both of them and all the love they have for each other.”

Then I just sit back and it’s like, OK. And I get into that excited phase again where I just can’t wait to meet this little guy,” Dreyer says.

New moms and seasoned moms, regardless of celebrity status, are resonating with this fear and saying they felt so similarly.

Thanks, Dylan, for speaking candidly and normalizing what so many other new parents feel!