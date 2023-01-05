'DWTS': Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Witney Carson is revealing the sex of her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Leo, took her family's big news to Instagram Wednesday, writing in the sand a the beach, "It's a boy."

"Our second blessing," the dancer, 29, captioned the video alongside the heart hands and butterfly emojis. Carson's fellow Dancing With the Stars pros couldn't have been more excited for her, taking to the comment section to leave their love. "Can't wait to meet you baby boy," wrote Lindsay Arnold, who is also pregnant, alongside a number of heart emojis. Pasha Pashkov added simply, "Yay!!!" while DWTS newcomer Koko Iwasaki commented, "OMG YESSSSSSS WIT!!!!!!" Even DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba left a blue heart emoji to show her support.

The Utah native announced that she and McAllister, 29, were expecting their second child together during the semifinals episode of the Disney+ dance competition's 31st season, which aired live in November 2022. "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2," Carson shared with the audience, receiving a hug from partner Wayne Brady at the news. "I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it. And I can finally share it! Which is great!"

Carson and McAllister were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in January 2016 after a whirlwind three-month engagement. In January 2021, the two welcomed their first child, son Leo, via an emergency C-section – all while Carson was handling having contracted COVID-19. In the end, however, everything turned out fine, and the family just celebrated Leo's second birthday this week.

"My baby boy is TWO!" Carson captioned a sweet family photo at the beach, adding a crying emoji to her caption. "Leo is the SWEETEST, most snuggly, wild, sensitive, adventurous, tender-hearted boy. He is our world and brings so much joy to our lives." She continued, "I'm so honored to be his mommy and hope I can give him all the love he deserves. Happy birthday my Leo boy, you are so special."