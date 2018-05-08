Megan Fox’s Rare Photo of Her Sons Triggers Internet Outrage

Megan Fox’s recent photo of her sons playing at a beach has set off a wave of Internet outrage.

The photo in question features Fox’s sons Noah Shannon Green and Bodhi Ransom Green. Both boys are sitting on beach chairs in the sand with their long hair waving in the wind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hairstyles that the boys boast seem to be the issue, as Cafe Mom reports that social media users have been taking issue with the length.

“megan why your boys like they r girls,” one person commented, while someone else said, “Poor boys they look like girls.”

“Why don’t u cut boy’s heir???u r crazy about baby girl,” another person wrote.

Fox is married to actor Brian Austin Green, the father to her children, and last year the couple endured similar criticism for posting photos of Bodhi in a dress which prompted Green to fire back at their critics.

In an interview, Green was asked how he felt about people criticizing his parenting skills over the wardrobe choices. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, ‘I don’t care,’” he replied.

“He’s four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it,” the former 90210 star added.

Green also mentioned that his son likes to wear “goggles” and “slippers,” so it isn’t only dresses that he chooses to wear around. “I feel like at four, at five, that’s a time when he should be having fun,” Green explained. “He’s not harming anyone [by] wearing a dress so if he wants to wear a dress… Awesome.”

Fox seems to mostly ignore the outrage, but did recently speak about how she and Green balance their family life and careers in an interview with E! News. Regarding school responsibilities, Fox said, “[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up.”

She made sure to also address that the couple always makes time for each other as well. “We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn’t always kid-centered,” said the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star. “I try to make a rule let’s not talk about the kids, but it’s impossible.”

Fox and Green are parents to Noah Shannon (5 years old), Bodhi Ransom (4 years old), and Journey River (1 year old). They first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. They hit it off and eventually got engaged in 2006.

In 2009, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways, but reconciled in 2010 and got married to one another the same year. Noah was born in 2012, and then Bodhi came along in 2014.

The following year, in 2015, Fox filed for divorce from Green, but they reconciled again in 2016 and that same year Journey was born.