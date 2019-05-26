‘DWTS’ and ‘RHOM’ Alum Joanna Krupa Pregnant With First Child

Joanna Krupa is officially going to be a mom!

The Dancing With the Stars and Real Housewives of Miami alum broke the big news on Saturday morning in simple fashion.

The model flashed a quick selfie alongside a positive pregnancy test and confirmed that she was expecting in the caption.

Hi Guys!

Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone . Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DKNCVLMyex — Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) May 26, 2019

The father of the child is Krupa’s husband, Douglas Nunes. The couple married in August 2018 following Krupa’s divorce from Romain Zago in August 2017.

Krupa’s fans rejoiced at the news, offering their congrats and letting her know that she will be a fantastic mom to the upcoming baby.

Congratulations! You’re going to be a wonderful mother. — Justin Marroquin (@JustinMarroquin) May 26, 2019

Wonderful news!!!

Congrats to you both!! 🍼💙💝 — lizb⭐️ (@seeingstarsliz) May 26, 2019

Over on Instagram, Krupa was showered with well wishes from some of her famous friends and admirers.

“My gorgeous Jo! I’m sooooo happy!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Joyce Giraud wrote. “You guys will be wonderful parents and I can’t wait to meet the lil angel.”

Online personality Tamara Gonzalez Perea wrote, “YAY!!! Gratulacje!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore added, “So haaaapppy for you.”

Of all those compliments, the most notable was from Nunes. Krupa’s husband offered a cheeky response to the announcement, saying it “took a lot of work.”

“Well it’s about time!” he wrote. “That took a lot of work!”

Despite this implication, they did not flat-out say the method of conception. Krupa notably froze some of her eggs during her marriage to Zago. At the time, she said she was just being cautious and wanted to make sure every avenue was available when she wanted to have children.

“One of my best friends had a tough time getting pregnant, and her situation had me really thinking about freezing my eggs,” Krupa told PEOPLE in December 2014. “I don’t want to regret [not doing it] two, three years down the line, when I’m trying to have kids, in case for some reason I’m infertile. I would never forgive myself.”

There is no word on the upcoming child’s gender or due date.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannakrupa