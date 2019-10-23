Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Shoutout to Kevin Hart Amid ‘Coolest Dad’ Honor, and Fans Can't Get Enough

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been named the "Coolest Dad of 2019," but he is still finding space for jokes. In an Instagram post about the new title, Johnson cracked wise at his friend and Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart, and fans cannot get enough. In the wake of Hart's car accident, many are glad to see that he and Johnson can still keep it light.

Johnson was at the top of the "Coolest Dads of 2019" list published by Fatherly this week, with the outlet writing that he got the top spot "for total cultural domination. Also, that smile." Johnson was revered as an "icon," for his "lead with love" philosophy, and his easy parental mastery.

Johnson posted a screenshot of his award on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking Fatherly for the honor. However, he also opened up with a typical punchline on his friend, Hart.

"As a father to 3 girls and as a 'big daddy' to [Kevin Hart] topping this list is awesome," the action star wrote. "I was a nervous and scared first time father (because I didn't want to screw shit up due to my own strained relationship with my old man) but eventually I learned that leading with love, empathy and a lil' humor would always be some of my best assets."

"AND despite me being #1 on this list (cos I paid them) there's millions of good dads out there that have a big ass coffee mug that prove otherwise," Johnson added.

Fans filled the comment section with congratulations and laughing emojis. Many said that this was the most meaningful award Johnson had gotten yet.

There was no response from Hart himself, who has been absent from social media since August. At the time, Hart was in a harrowing car crash with his wife's personal trainer, Rebecca Broxterman, and her fiance, Jared Black.

Black was reportedly driving Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda — a powerful muscle car without the modern-day safety features of today's large engine vehicles. In the early hours of the morning, Black lost control of the vehicle and went careening off of the highway into a ditch below.

Black suffered a serious back injury and had to be cut out of the vehicle, then airlifted to a nearby hospital. Broxterman came out of the crash with only minor injuries, and Hart also had a severe back injury. The comedian is still in physical therapy, trying to get back on his feet.

In the meantime, Hart's co-stars have been promoting Jumanji: The Next Level without him for the most part. Johnson even took Hart's place on the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, giving an update on his friend.

"He's doing very well. He's bummed he couldn't be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He's one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could've been a lot worse," he said. "So he's a lucky man and I'm so happy [he's OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."



Jumanji: The Next Level is set to hit theatres on Dec. 13.