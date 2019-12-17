Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pens Touching Message on Daughter Jasmine’s 4th Birthday

Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Jasmine turned 4 years old this week, and her dad made sure to dedicate a loving post to his daughter on social media. To celebrate Jasmine’s birthday, Johnson shared a sweet photo of the two together, both laughing as the former WWE star held his daughter in his arms.

“Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine,” Johnson’s caption read. “Happy 4th Birthday, my Jazzy. And thank God you got your mama’s good looks. #therestofmine #birthdaygirl #daddyshands.”

Johnson shares Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian, and the couple is also parents to daughter Tiana Gia, 1. Johnson is also dad to 18-year-old daughter Simone, who he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Jasmine most recently made an appearance on her dad’s Instagram when her idea of celebrating involved covering the actor in stuffed animals.

“At least my dinosaur is respected,” Johnson joked. “We told Jazzy this past weekend that daddy’s movie, JUMANJI was a big hit and she screamed ‘YAY let’s celebrate’ so I said sure, baby..cake? cookies? ice creeeeaaam? she said, ‘no daddy sit on the floor’ and then proceeded to remind me that ‘celebrating’ means embarrassing the [poop emoji] out of me. But I’d gladly trade it all for this level of four year old joy.”

Hashian posted her own birthday message to Jasmine on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of a smiling Jasmine wearing a polka dotted shirt and a pink bow in her hair.

“Our sweet Munchie is 4 years old today,” the proud mom wrote. “Just can’t believe it…and every day is truly more amazing than the last.”

Jasmine was born in 2015, and Johnson introduced his baby girl to his millions of followers on Instagram with a photo of himself cradling the newborn to his chest.

“Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe… Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday,” he shared in his caption. “If I can accomplish that, then I’d have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of ‘being better’ will never steer you wrong. Trust me I’ve been down this road.”

