Serena Williams Welcomes Second Baby With Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is now a mom of two! The tennis legend, 41, and husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, announced Tuesday that they had welcomed their second baby girl, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian. The couple, who wed in 2017, posed with 5-year-old daughter Olympia in a sweet family photo the tech entrepreneur posted to Instagram alongside images of Olympia meeting her baby sister.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," the father of two captioned the photos. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift – you're the GMOAT." He continued, "Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister." He concluded the announcement with the quote, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."

Williams shared the big baby news on TikTok Tuesday with a video she captioned, "Welcome my beautiful angel." In the video, Williams and Ohanian sit at a table sharing a kiss before Olympia comes over to join the family embrace. Kissing her daughter on the forehead, Williams turns to her husband before going to grab baby Adira, who is wrapped in a baby blanket.

The athlete announced her pregnancy in May by showing off her baby bump at the Met Gala. "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us," the pregnant star captioned photos on Instagram of her and her husband's red carpet appearance. Later that month, Williams shared a video of her firstborn's reaction to the news, as Olympia asked, "Are you kidding me?" before eagerly exclaiming, "Oh my god, I'm so excited!" In July, the Olympian announced she was expecting another baby girl, admitting in a video before the reveal, "I'm nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy!"