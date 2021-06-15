✖

Comedian Katherine Ryan is officially a mom of two! The Duchess actress welcomed her first child with partner Bobby Kootstra on Sunday. The couple shared the exciting news on Monday, just shortly after the proud mom gave birth, with the announcement coming just a few weeks after the couple shared they were expecting. The little boy joins Ryan's 11-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship.

Ryan made the birth announcement via a series of posts to social media. On her Instagram Story, the actress shared several photos. In one of those photos, the beaming mom could be seen lying with her baby as she quipped, "I have a really good reason why yesterday's podcast is late," referring to her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, which she hosts. In another snap, Kootstra delicately cradled his newborn as he caught a little of the Netherlands v Ukraine Euro 2020 game on the hospital room’s TV. At the time, the couple did not provide any further details, including when their little one made his entrance, the sex, or the name, though Koostra later took to social media to dish all the details in an adorable post, officially introducing their son Frederick Ryan Kootstra to the world.

"Our son Frederick Ryan Kootstra, born June 13th:)," he shared. "Mom has the reproductive organs of a finely tuned Sportscar, and in a flash raced this baby over the line just in time for kickoff #nedvsukr She’s a total hero 3 hours start to finish."

The birth announcement included a series of adorable pictures, including one photo showing the proud new parents, with little Frederick in a carrier, posing for their first family photo outside. The second image in the carousel was the snap Ryan shared to her Story to share news of her son’s birth. In another photo, Kootstra adorably cuddled up to his sleeping newborn.

According to Sky News, Frederick’s birth comes after Ryan revealed last year that she had suffered a miscarriage. At the time, she said she was choosing to open up about the tragedy in the hope that it might help others, despite feeling "vulnerable" at being so open. She told the outlet, "when it happened to me I felt so lonely like I was experiencing that all by myself [even though] I know the figures, I know that it can happen, I am aware that it's a reality." Ryan and Kootstra recently entered a civil partnership after rekindling their romance following 20 years apart.