Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Had a Total Meltdown at Disney World

Drew Barrymore recently took her two daughters, Olive Kopelman, 5, and Frankie Kopelman, 2, to Disney World in Florida, and while there, she experienced something nearly all parents go through at the world-famous theme park.

“If you’ve ever taken your kid to Disneyland or Disney World, it all ends at some point in mayhem,” she told Seth Meyers Thursday on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

To prove her point, she shared a photo of little Olive sprawled out on the ground after her mom wouldn’t let her chase a bird.

“That is a legitimate picture of my daughter just losing it on the floor,” Barrymore explained. “In this case, she wanted to chase a duck or an Egret—it was Florida, so some interesting bird. Maybe a Disney employee, maybe not—maybe wild. But Olive was determined to catch it.”

“In hindsight, as a parent you have these revelations like, ‘I should have let her catch it,’” she continued. “Because she either would have and been satisfied, or she wouldn’t have [caught it] and been mad at the duck—and not her mom, who tried to stop her from chasing the bird.”

The actress also shared a photo of Olive having a separate meltdown at Disneyland in California.

“This is her losing it at Disneyland—because it all ends up there,” she said. “You push it enough, because you’re like, ‘I’m here! Let’s skip the nap! Let’s go, go, go!’ You want to maximize it. This is how it always ends for me.”

Despite the drama, the star of Netflix’s The Santa Clarita Diet shared that her daughters really do love Disney World.

“Frankie, every day since we’ve gone there, wants to go to Disney World,” she said. “I try to talk to her rationally, like, ‘But we have to go to Delta at LaGuardia and get back on the plane and go to Orlando. It’s going to be hard to get to Disney World now.’”

Barrymore added that her daughters “are so crazy about it—it was the best experience ever. I just had tears of joy seeing their joy.”

