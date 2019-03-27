Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Oz Expecting Girl in Adorable Gender Reveal

Daphne Oz and husband John Jovanovic are thinking pink! In a clip from the upcoming episode of The Dish on Oz, The Chew alum has an unusual lasagna cutting gender reveal, discovering that her current family-of-five will grow with the addition of a little girl.

“I’m super pumped about this because I have done gender reveals a number of ways,” Oz said with a plate of lasagna, courtesy of Villa Italian Kitchen, in front of her. “I have never yet seen a gender reveal done this way, for myself. But this is kind of a big deal — they put this ridiculous cheesy twist on lasagna. So inside this lasagna…is either blue or pink cheesy layers. That’s how you figure out what you’re having.”

Joined by her father, Dr. Mehmet Oz, as well as Alex Guarnaschelli and Jamika Pessoa for the reveal, Oz claimed that she was “very excited” for the reveal due to the reaction her pregnancy announced had gained on the internet as well as the specific gender reveal she had chosen.

“It’s kind of breaking the internet right now,” she said. “So I’m very excited to do that.”

Once the host cut into the lasagna, it revealed pink-dyed cheese, with Dr. Oz taking to social media to send his congratulations to his daughter.

“The lasagna has spoken!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to share that my 4th grandchild will be a…GIRL!”

On March 19, Oz had announced that her family would be expanding in the coming months, announcing on Instagram that she has a “bun in the oven.”

“I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!!” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump.

Her father also took to social media to celebrate the news, writing that he was “so happy to announce that my daughter [Daphne Oz] and her husband John are expecting their fourth child.”

The baby news was later announced to a viewing audience on The Dish on Oz, where Oz and her co-hosts cracked eggs to reveal the message “Springtime is near. By this time next year, a brand new baby will be here.”

The addition to the Oz family will mark the couple’s third daughter and join Oz and Jovanovic’s three other children, daughters Philomena “Philo” Bijou, 5, and Domenica, 1, and 3-year-old son, Jovan.

Oz and Jovanovic, an investment fund analyst, tied the knot in 2010, welcoming Philomena in 2014.