Disney Channel Alum Skai Jackson Gives Birth to First Baby, Shares Photo

Skai Jackson is officially a mom! The former Disney Channel star, 22, announced in a Sunday Instagram post that she welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, whom she hasn’t yet publicly identified.

The Jesse actor shared the news with a sweet photo that appeared to show her holding her newborn’s hands. In the image, which did not show her baby’s face, the little one was dressed in a green-and-black plaid onesie and matching socks. Although Jackson did not reveal her baby’s birthdate or gender, she did reveal her bundle of joy’s name in the caption, writing, “Kasai.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson first announced her pregnancy while speaking to PEOPLE in November 2024, telling the outlet that she was “thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life–embracing motherhood and driving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

News of her pregnancy came just months after her August 2024 arrest for alleged domestic battery. The star was taken into custody following an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The actress told officers at the time that she and her boyfriend were engaged and that she was pregnant. Both she and her boyfriend denied the being involved in a physical altercation. Jackson was released from police custody just hours later on a $20,000 bond and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges.

As she prepared to welcome her baby, Jackson documented her pregnancy and journey to motherhood online. In addition to documenting her pregnancy in pictures and videos shared to Snapchat, Jackson put her bump on display in a fitted brown dress as she attended the premiere of her latest film Man in the White Van in December. She again showed off her bump in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Jan. 6, which showed her wearing a blue tracksuit. On Sunday, she hinted that her little one was about to make their big arrival when she shared a TikTok video of herself packing her hospital bag.

After Jackson announced little Kasai’s birth, her followers offered plenty of congratulations. Singer Layton Greene wrote, “Congratulations mommyyyyy,” while YouTuber Denzel Dion commented, “And he’s here!!! congrats mamas.”

Jackson rose to fame through her portrayal of Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie. The actress starred on the show from 2011 to 2015 and reprised the role in the spinoff Bunk’d from 2015 to 2018. She has gone on to star in titles like Marvel Rising, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Sheroes. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 29 alongside pro dancer Alan Bersten, and released her book, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback, in 2019.