Diddy's Mom Hospitalized

Sean Combs' mother, Janice Combs was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday due to chest pains, and she stayed under medical observation through at least Thursday. Sources close to Combs told TMZ that Janice complained of discomfort on Wednesday shortly before things escalated. They said that Combs has been by his mother's side for the last several days.

Janice was taken to a hospital near her home in Miami, Florida. She was subjected to extensive testing for conditions that could cause her chest pain, while recovering a bit in the process. Janice is 83 years old, and she reportedly believes the stress of her son's ongoing legal battle triggered this episode. The 54-year-old rapper is under federal investigation and is facing multiple lawsuits for alleged sexual abuse, trafficking and other crimes.

So far, Diddy and his reps have not commented publicly on his mother's hospitalization. Insiders said that Combs is focused entirely on her condition, and that she is keen to keep him by her side. They said: "He's her comfort in this."

Allegations against Combs have begun to pile up in recent years, and he has been in the headlines more or less continuously since March when the Department of Homeland Security simultaneously raided his homes in Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida. At the time, the department confirmed that the raids were part of an ongoing investigation of alleged sex trafficking, but beyond that they declined to share details. The Miami Herald reported that agents seized computers and other electronic devices from Combs' homes, while others seized electronics from Combs when they located him at a nearby airport.

At the time, Combs was already facing a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault and abuse. He denied the allegations and settled the lawsuit out of court, but in May, surveillance footage leaked showing Combs violently attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway. Combs issued a public apology on social media at the time.

There are several other cases against Combs, including a lawsuit by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who claims that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him, and forced him to engage in sex acts with others. Three other women have filed lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual assault, while another has sued him for alleged revenge porn and another for sex trafficking. Combs is also a defendant in a lawsuit by a former employee who says she was sexually assaulted by Combs son, and that Combs covered it up.

All of those cases are ongoing, as is the federal investigation. Many business and collaborators have cut ties with Combs since these headlines went public. The rapper has generally kept out of the public eye as much as possible in recent months.