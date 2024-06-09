Diddy Loses Major Honor in Wake of Assault Video

Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs will have his honorary degree from Howard University rescinded, the Board of Trustees voted earlier this week. Diddy was awarded the degree in 2014 and also had a scholarship program with his name. According to Deadline, the university will terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Diddy and return his $1 million contribution. The decision comes amid increased scrutiny and his apology over the release of the video showing him assaulting Cassie.

"This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree," The Board said in a statement. "Mr. Combs' behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University's core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution's highest honor."

The Board decision will see Combs' name removed from all documents listing the honorary degree recipients. Essentially the university has decided to erase any connection to the former rap mogul in the midst of his wave of assault allegations and the release of video showing him assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie.

The Howard Board's decision also terminates a pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation that pledged $1 million. No funds were due or made by the foundation to this date.