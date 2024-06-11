Kim Porter's Dad Reacts to Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

Kim Porter's father is "disgusted" by the video of Sean "Diddy" Combs attacking Cassie Ventura. Jake Porter reacted to the recently released footage of the 54-year-old music mogul assaulting Cassie in 2016 in a new interview with Rolling Stone, calling Diddy's behavior of his now-ex "despicable."

"You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn't treat my enemy like that," Jake, 78, told the outlet. "It was despicable. I couldn't believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn't do that to my enemy."

Kim dated Diddy on and off between 1994 and 2007 before her death in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia. The two shared son Christian, who was born in 1998, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, who were born in 2006. While Kim's father never saw Diddy physically assault his daughter, he said the video "made [him] wonder."

Jake admitted that the footage has given him a "different outlook" on the father of his grandchildren. "I didn't know he could stoop that low," he said. "I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn't even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie." Jake continued that while his daughter loved Diddy, she couldn't live with him, as "he was a very jealous person."

"They both loved each other. Kim's love was legitimate. Puffy's love, I don't know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don't think he has any idea what love is," he continued, noting that his concern at this point "is the children."

Diddy released an apology video on Instagram after the release of the 2016 hotel surveillance footage of his attack on Cassie. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life," the Bad Boy Records founder said. "Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Diddy said he took "full responsibility" for his actions in that video and that he was "disgusted" by his behavior. "I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now," he said. "I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man. Each and every day."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.