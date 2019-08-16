Diane Kruger Shares Rare Family Photo of Norman Reedus and 9-Month-Old Daughter

Diane Kruger shared a family photo of boyfriend Norman Reedus and their 9-month-old daughter on Friday, allowing fans a rare glimpse into their personal life. In the photo, Reedus walks at a park with their daughter, sporting an adorable set of overalls, resting upon his shoulders.

“Everything I’ll ever need,” Kruger, 43, captioned the photo of The Walking Dead actor.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2018; they have been fierce in making sure their daughter’s privacy is protected in the meantime. In April, Kruger gushed to Us Weekly over Reedus and their daughter’s relationship.

“He just looks at her with unconditional love,” Kruger said at the time. “I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her.”

In a July interview with BuzzFeed, the Inglorious Basterds star explained why privacy is so important to her and Reedus.

“I didn’t know I was going to feel so strongly about it before I had [my daughter] but as I was coming back from The Operative and I was very heavily pregnant, I felt like I was under siege,” Kruger explained to AM2DM by BuzzFeed News. “There’s paparazzi constantly in front of our house. Grown men followed me around while I was heavily pregnant, and as soon as she was born, putting her in the stroller and going around, there’s just people shouting at her and us, following us in cars.”

She continued, “It just feels like such an invasion of privacy and I don’t want her to grow up like this. I want her to be able to go to the park and be anonymous and choose her own life. So we decided we’re going to be very private.”

So private, in fact, that although the couple did confirm in November that they welcomed a child, they declined to reveal the baby’s sex and name. During an interview in December, Kruger let it slip that the baby is a girl.

Since then, fans have only gotten glimpses of the baby girl, and always carefully planned photos so as to not show her face.

In January, Kruger took to Instagram to ask fans and paparazzi not to share a leaked photo of the child. She shared the image herself, with their daughter’s face blocked out.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger wrote. “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

She continued, “Me and [Reedus] would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

