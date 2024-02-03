Demi Lovato's 'Heart Attack' Performance Ruffles Feathers at American Heart Association Event

Demi Lovato's choice to sing her track "Heart Attack" earlier this week at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert was not well-received online. The audience, however, apparently raved about it. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told TMZ that the AHA fully endorsed Lovato's decision to sing the song and encouraged her to do so.

The outlet said that Lovato had reclaimed this song's meaning, especially after her own overdose in 2018, which caused insiders not to feel that it was offensive or inappropriate. As a result of her overdose in 2018, Lovato has experienced the condition the song is named after.

Demi Lovato singing 'Heart Attack' at an event for women with cardiovascular problems 💀💀GOOD BYE. pic.twitter.com/mn9LKguBdV — anwar 🩸 ⵃⴰⵎⵣⴰ (@thevenenoo) February 2, 2024

"I actually don't think people realize how bad it actually was," she said in her 2021 docuseries Dancing With the Devil. "I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can't drive anymore. And I have blind spots in my vision so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I'll totally miss the cup because I can't see it. I also had pneumonia because I asphyxiated and had multiple organ failure... I'm really lucky to be alive. My doctors said that, like, I had five to 10 more minutes. And had my assistant not come in, I wouldn't be here today." Lovato's performance of this song has taken on new meaning for her, and her performance reflected this sentiment.

The singer also spoke about the significance of the song prior to the performance and told the audience: "[T]his song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is."

Moreover, a representative for the 31-year-old has explained to Entertainment Weekly why she chose this particular tune. "She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event," a representative for Lovato said via email. "She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment."

Lovato expressed her gratitude for the opportunity in an enthusiastic message she posted to her Instagram Story after taking the stage for the AHA. "Are you ready to Rock Your Red? Friday is National #wearredday and a chance for you to join me and millions of women in raising awareness of women's greatest health threat — cardiovascular disease," Lovato wrote.

"This week I was proud to stand with [the AHA] at the #reddresscollection Concert. Now it's your turn — post a photo of you in your red with #wearredday and help save womens lives." After reaching No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, "Heart Attack" became one of Lovato's signature songs and was certified five times platinum in the United States.