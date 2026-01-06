‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Stars Welcome Baby Together

Andrea Bowen and Josh Zuckerman are proud new parents. The Desperate Housewives alums, who wed in 2024, announced they recently welcomed their baby girl.

They previously announced they were expecting in September 2024. The news was announced in conjunction when Bowen began a new podcast called Desparately Devoted with Teri Hatcher and her former costar’s real-life daughter, Emerson Tenney.

“New year, new family member. We are floating 💕 @zuckermanjosh Thank to our incredible team @moxiebirth and @katythedoula for helping guide her into our arms,” she captioned a black and white photo of the newborn’s feet.

Kathy Barnes served as the couple’s doula, which is a birth support worker. According to her Instagram account, she works as a birth and Postpartum Doula, as well as a CLC (Lactation Counselor). She also assists with helping parents and babies sleep patterns.

The couple gave birth at a birthing center versus a traditional hospital. A birthing center offers a home-like, low-intervention environment for low-risk pregnancies with midwifery care, focusing on natural comfort (which can include a water birth) and patient autonomy, per various sources.

When speaking with PEOPLE about the podcast, Bowen told the outlet that the podcast is coming at a “serendipitous and timely” moment. She said at the time, “Revisiting the show at this time with my TV mom of so many years and her daughter, whom I got to grow up alongside, while I embark on this journey of motherhood with my daughter, feels really special.”

Months after saying “I Do,” Zuckerman penned a touching tribute to Bowen. In the post on Instagram, he shared a few photos from the couple’s wedding and a couple of solo shots of Bowen. “We got married and then about 6 months later, you had a birthday. 2 occasions to proclaim and affirm how much I love and cherish you. @andiebo you’re one in a gazillion ❤️❤️.”